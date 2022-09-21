Snow could fall in Scotland next week, warns Met Office

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Snow could fall on higher ground in Scotland as temperatures drop next week, forecasters have said.

The Met Office said that from Monday there could be some snow showers over the hills in the Highlands and the Cairngorms.

However, from the middle of next week, temperatures are expected to rise again with a return to wet and windy autumnal conditions.

The latest predictions come after snow fell in the Cairngorms and eastern Highlands late last week.

It's relatively short-lived and small risk, nothing that will be too disruptive Annie Shuttleworth, Met Office

Met Office forecaster Annie Shuttleworth said: “From Monday there are some signals of some snow showers over the hills in Scotland, fairly typical for the time of year.

“We’re not expecting snow in any low lying areas. Or any disruption from it.

“That’s just early next week this risk, from midweek onwards, temperatures are looking to return back to closer to average with more wetter and windier typical autumnal weather and no risk of snow.

“It’s relatively short-lived and small risk, nothing that will be too disruptive or that’s unusual.”

She said there may also be an overnight risk of frost in northern parts of Scotland early next week, though it will feel warm enough in the day.