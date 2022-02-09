More snow and severe gale force wind warnings in place for Scotland

Scotland has been warned to brace for more wintry conditions as snow and strong winds are set to sweep across the country.

A yellow weather warning for snow is in place until 11am on Thursday, the Met Office has said, with forecasters warning of potential disruption to travel.

The main areas affected include Central, Tayside and Fife south west Scotland and Lothian Borders, Strathclyde, Highlands and Grampian.

Accumulations of 2-5cm of snow are possible in areas above 200 metres elevation, with possibly about 10cm on some of the higher routes above 400 metres.

Weather experts said at lower levels there is risk of icy and slushy surfaces which could cause dangerous travel conditions.

A separate yellow weather warning for strong gale force winds is in place for the same areas from Thursday at 3am until 12pm.

Forecasters warned the brief period of severe westerly winds will develop across the Western Isles at first, bringing gusts up to 70-75 mph, with the Uists most likely to see the strongest winds.

The blustery weather will then shift eastwards, with gusts typically reaching about 50mph, and 60 mph in some locations, according to the Met Office.

Weather experts said while such wind speeds are not unusual for the time of year in Scotland, recently weakened trees and structures from the impact of Storm Corrie and Storm Malik may mean further damage in some areas is likely.

Travel watchdog Traffic Scotland and Bear Scotland, which manages and maintains trunk roads for Transport Scotland, echoed the warnings and asked motorists to take care when travelling under the wintry conditions.