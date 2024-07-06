Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSupport Now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Yellow weather warning for parts of Scotland as heavy rain forecast

Surface water and spray are expected to create difficult driving conditions on Saturday morning.

Nick Forbes
Saturday 06 July 2024 02:45
Drivers may face difficult conditions due to heavy rain in parts of Scotland overnight (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Drivers may face difficult conditions due to heavy rain in parts of Scotland overnight (Gareth Fuller/PA) (PA Archive)

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

Motorists have been warned they may face difficult driving conditions in parts of Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands overnight, where a yellow severe weather warning is in place following a forecast of heavy rain.

Meteorologists have warned of possible flooding and disruption to travel in an area covering Stonehaven, Aberdeen, Fraserborough, Banff, Elgin, Alness, Inverness and Aviemore until 10am on Saturday.

Up to 50mm of rain is predicted to fall during a 12-hour period overnight, causing surface water and spray on roads, before the rain eases and becomes showery.

Frank Saunders, a chief meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “An area of heavy and quite persistent rain will develop across parts of north and north-east Scotland later on Friday evening. This will continue overnight before turning showery on Saturday morning.

“It is possible that 20-30mm of rain is likely to fall quite widely in around 12 hours, but there could even be up to 50mm in a few areas.”

Elsewhere, overnight a band of heavy rain is expected to move northwards from south-west England to central and eastern England, resulting in wet roads and spray, with further heavy showers also expected in parts of northern and western Wales.

Once the overnight rain clears, the forecast was for a generally unsettled and cool weekend, with almost all areas expected to see showers – some potentially heavy and thundery – at some point.

Temperatures were generally expected to be below average for the time of year, but may reach 19C in some areas during sunny spells.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in