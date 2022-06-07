Man who died in motorcycle crash identified

James Meek died in a crash in Moray, Scotland, on Saturday.

Katharine Hay
Tuesday 07 June 2022 08:14
A man who died in a motorcycle crash in Moray, Scotland, has been identified (Police Scotland/PA)
A man who died in a motorcycle crash in Scotland has been named by police.

James Meek, from Sunderland, was involved in a collision in Moray on Saturday at about 10.30am.

The 27-year-old was riding a blue Yamaha R6 motorcycle when he crashed on the Dallas to Knockando road, near Tapp Farm.

Emergency services attended, but Mr Meek was pronounced dead at the scene.

Our thoughts are with James’s family and friends at this sad time

Road Policing Sergeant Peter Henderson

His family have asked that they be given privacy to grieve but also want to express their sincere thanks to the people who stopped and assisted at the scene.

Road Policing Sergeant Peter Henderson said: “Our thoughts are with James’s family and friends at this sad time.

“Inquiries are ongoing and I ask anyone who was in the area at the time and saw what happened to please get in touch.

“Drivers who may have captured dashcam footage of the vehicle are also being urged to come forward.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting reference 1276 of 4 June.

