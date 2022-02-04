Pair arrested in Netherlands in organised crime probe

Two men have been arrested in the Netherlands in connection with alleged drugs and serious organised crime offences in Scotland police said.

A 56-year-old man was arrested by Dutch tactical officers at around midday on Friday while out jogging in Bergen op Zoom.

A man aged 28 was also arrested in the operation, which involved the National Crime Agency Police Scotland and Dutch police.

Police Scotland said they were detained over alleged drugs, serious organised crime and wilful fire-raising offences in Scotland.

Both men face extradition hearings to bring them to Scotland and both remain in custody.

Police Scotland Assistant Chief Constable Tim Mairs said: “These arrests demonstrate our unceasing commitment to pursue and arrest those suspected of criminality in Scotland, regardless of their location in the world.”