Fourth case of monkeypox confirmed in Scotland

Public health officials said close contacts are being identified.

Lucinda Cameron
Monday 30 May 2022 17:32
Another case of monkeypox has been identified (Peter Byrne/PA)
Another case of monkeypox has been identified (Peter Byrne/PA)
(PA Wire)

A fourth case of monkeypox has been confirmed in Scotland, public health officials said.

Public Health Scotland (PHS) said the individuals are receiving treatment appropriate to their condition in line with nationally agreed protocols and guidance.

Close contacts of the cases are being identified and provided with health information, advice and, where appropriate, a vaccination.

The case announced on Monday is the fourth confirmed in Scotland since May 23.

Recommended

Dr Nick Phin, PHS director of public health science, said: “Anyone with an unusual blister-like rash or small number of blister-like sores on any part of their body, including their genital area, should avoid close contact with others and seek medical advice if they have any concerns.

“Public Health Scotland continues to work with NHS boards and wider partners in Scotland and the UK to investigate the source of these infections.

“We have well-established and robust infection control procedures for dealing with such cases of infectious disease and these are being strictly followed and the overall risk to the general public is low.”

Monkeypox is a viral infection usually found in west and central Africa.

Health officials said the west African strain recently detected in the UK is generally a mild, self-limiting illness, spread by very close contact with someone already infected and with symptoms of monkeypox.

Most people recover within a few weeks.

Recommended

PHS said it has been working closely with NHS boards and other partners to raise awareness of the disease and ensure services are ready to respond.

It is also continuing to work with the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), Public Health Wales and Northern Ireland HSC Health Protection Agency to monitor and respond to potential and confirmed cases in the UK.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in