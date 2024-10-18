UK set to be battered by up to 80mph winds in first named storm of season

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The UK is due to be hit by winds of up to 80mph this weekend as the first named storm of the season closes in.

The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning ahead of Storm Ashley for the north-west of Scotland on Sunday, as well as a yellow warning for the entirety of Scotland and Northern Ireland, as well as north-west England and parts of Wales.

The amber warning will be in force from 9am on Sunday until midnight, with another yellow warning in place for the far north of Scotland between midnight and 9am on Monday.

Gusts of up to 80mph could arrive north of the border, the agency said, with a “small chance” of danger to life from flying debris and large waves on the coast.

It added that some roads and bridges could close, with the possibility of cancellations affecting trains and flights, as well as potential damage to buildings.

Transport Scotland warned of likely disruptions to public transport, including the country’s ferry network.

A statement said: “A windy period is expected across the whole of the UK on Sunday and into Monday, but across parts of Scotland, Northern Ireland, north-west England and north-west Wales there is an increased chance of some disruption.

“Initially a period of strong south to south-easterly winds will likely develop through to Sunday morning, with gusts of 50-60mph possible in some inland areas, especially Northern Ireland and western Scotland, and perhaps up to 60-70mph along exposed coasts and hills.

“Winds will then likely turn south-westerly, with a period of especially strong winds possible during Sunday afternoon and evening in western Scotland where gusts could potentially reach 70-80mph in exposed areas, and more generally 55-65mph in other parts of the warning area.

“These strong winds in conjunction with high spring tides may cause some disruption.”

Heavy rain and flooding was also predicted – with families travelling during the October school holidays advised to check for cancellations.

Transport Scotland warned of cancellations, speed restrictions and delays as a direct result of “challenging” conditions, and the likelihood of cancellations to trains and ferries, as well as disruption for HGV drivers, while Police Scotland advised motorists to avoid unnecessary travel.

Officials will meet with the Scottish Government’s resilience operation, while a multi agency response team will be monitoring conditions, but passengers were advised to check with transport providers, including on cross-border disruption.

Head of transport resilience at Transport Scotland, Ashleigh Robson, said: “Storm Ashley will likely mean travel disruption on Sunday.

With many families enjoying the October school holidays, we would advise them to pay close attention to any cross-border travel updates too.

“The multi-agency response team will be in position to advise the public, as the storm sweeps into Scotland.

Strong winds may cause particular difficulties for HGVs. Debris and treefall is a strong possibility. Rain will make visibility difficult and could result in flooding.

“Disruption on ferry services is very likely, rail services and some flights will also be impacted. The decision to cancel is never taken lightly, but safety of passengers has to be the priority. Please plan ahead. The latest information on the trunk road network is available at www.traffic.gov.scot.”

Chief Superintendent Hilary Sloan, Police Scotland’s head of road policing, said: “The amber warning for high winds means a strong likelihood of disruption and, as such, motorists are advised to plan ahead and avoid unnecessary travel.

“If you are travelling, make sure your vehicle has sufficient fuel and is completely roadworthy. Ensure your mobile phone is fully charged and take additional clothing and water with you.

“Please do not ignore any road signage advising of changes to speed or closures to routes.”