In Pictures: UK wakes to sunrises, snow and ice as temperatures plunge

The UK woke up to golden sunrises, snowfall and ice on Tuesday as the mercury plunged to its lowest level in 2023 so far.

Overnight temperatures fell to as low as minus 9.8C in Topcliffe, North Yorkshire, as the cold snap continued, while parts of the South West, including Cornwall, awoke to heavy snow.

Lows of minus 8.7C were recorded in Eskdalemuir in Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland; minus 8.4C in Katesbridge in County Down, Northern Ireland; and minus 7.7C in Sennybridge in Powys, Wales.

Several severe weather warnings have been issued by forecasters, with the Met Office telling people in northern Scotland they could see heavy snow on Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Up to 20cm of snow could fall quickly across Aberdeenshire and the Highlands, while mountainous parts of North Wales could see 15cm.

Warnings for snow and ice are in place for most of Northern Ireland and parts of the North West, Midlands and Wales from noon on Tuesday until noon on Wednesday, and in the South West from 6pm on Tuesday until noon on Wednesday.

An ice warning covers much of the South from 6pm on Tuesday until 10am on Wednesday.

Motorists have been urged to take care on the roads due to difficult driving conditions, with “blustery” and “often wintry” showers expected across northern and western coasts.

A double-decker bus overturned in Somerset after colliding with a motorbike at about 6am on Tuesday. None of the 70 people on board died.

The Met Office recorded the coldest night of last year on the night of December 12-13 when temperatures plunged to minus 15.7C in Braemar, Aberdeenshire.