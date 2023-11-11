Pro-Palestinian campaigners to stage rallies across Scotland on Armistice Day

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Activists are set to gather at a number of demonstrations across Scotland to call for a ceasefire in Gaza.

The events are being organised by the Scottish Palestine Solidarity Campaign (SPSC) – a group consisting of religious organisations and activists including Scottish Friends of Palestine and the Muslim Community of Scotland.

One of the rallies will take place in Glasgow on Saturday, with organisers saying it will be held at the Buchanan Street steps at 1pm to allow veterans and the public to attend Armistice Day commemorations in George Square nearby.

Ahead of the rallies, SPSC chairman Gerry Coutts said: “The focus of our rally will be on people killed in wars, including both world wars, with a renewed call to end all wars.

“We will also call for an end to war crimes, including those currently being committed in occupied Palestine.

We are calling for an immediate ceasefire and with it concrete steps from the international community to bring lasting peace for Palestinians and Israelis Gerry Coutts, Scottish Palestine Solidarity Campaign

“The conflict did not start on October 7.

“The besieged people of Palestine have endured over seven decades of illegal occupation, violence and loss of land and rights.

“We are calling for an immediate ceasefire and with it concrete steps from the international community to bring lasting peace for Palestinians and Israelis.

“This can only happen by respecting international law and by bringing an end to Israel’s illegal occupation of Palestine.”

The demonstrations come against the backdrop of heightened political tensions, with a pro-Palestinian march in London on Armistice Day being branded “provocative and disrespectful” by the Prime Minister.

Wajd Sameer, a Palestinian charity worker in Scotland, said: “The guilt the Western world feels for the atrocities of the Holocaust are being paid for daily by the Palestinians.

“There is no debate that collective punishment and the killing of innocent children and civilians is a war crime and should be counted as such at an international level – as should the crimes committed through decades of oppression and violence the Palestinian people have faced simply for existing.”

Police Scotland issued a statement ahead of planned events over the weekend.

Assistant Chief Constable Gary Ritchie said: “Protests so far have been largely peaceful and groups from all perspectives have maintained good engagement with policing.

“We continue to engage with those organising demonstrations to ensure rights to peaceful assembly and protest are protected while minimising disruption to communities.

“Public safety is our priority and people may see more officers than usual in our cities and towns this weekend.

“Hate crime, violence or abuse do not represent legitimate protest and we will respond professionally to offending.”