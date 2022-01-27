Scotland records 20 coronavirus deaths and 8,275 new cases
The number of people in hospital on Wednesday with recently confirmed Covid-19 was 70 down on the day before.
Scotland has recorded 20 coronavirus-linked deaths and 8,275 new cases in the past 24 hours, according to latest figures.
It means the death toll under this measurement, of people who tested positive for the virus in the previous 28 days, has risen to 10,275.
There were 1,319 people in hospital on Wednesday with recently-confirmed Covid-19, down 70 on the day before, with 30 in intensive care, down two.
In addition on Wednesday, some 13 confirmed Covid-19 patients had been in intensive care longer than 28 days.
The new cases include those identified using either a first Lateral Flow Device (LFD) or Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) positive test.
Of the cases reported on Thursday, 3,315 tested positive through only a PCR test 78 people through a PCR test following an LFD test and 4,882 individuals through only an LFD test.
So far, 4,408,534 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination, 4,117,631 have received their second dose and 3,274,918 have received a third dose or booster, according to figures published by the Scottish Government on Thursday.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.