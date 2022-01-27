Scotland records 20 coronavirus deaths and 8,275 new cases

Scotland has recorded 20 coronavirus-linked deaths and 8,275 new cases in the past 24 hours, according to latest figures.

It means the death toll under this measurement, of people who tested positive for the virus in the previous 28 days, has risen to 10,275.

There were 1,319 people in hospital on Wednesday with recently-confirmed Covid-19, down 70 on the day before, with 30 in intensive care, down two.

In addition on Wednesday, some 13 confirmed Covid-19 patients had been in intensive care longer than 28 days.

The new cases include those identified using either a first Lateral Flow Device (LFD) or Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) positive test.

Of the cases reported on Thursday, 3,315 tested positive through only a PCR test 78 people through a PCR test following an LFD test and 4,882 individuals through only an LFD test.

So far, 4,408,534 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination, 4,117,631 have received their second dose and 3,274,918 have received a third dose or booster, according to figures published by the Scottish Government on Thursday.