Scotland records another 22 coronavirus deaths

Lucinda Cameron
Thursday 17 February 2022 14:27
Another 22 Covid deaths have been registered in the last 24 hours (PA)
Scotland has recorded 22 coronavirus-linked deaths and 7,144 new cases in the past 24 hours, according to the latest figures.

It means the total number of people who have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 has risen to 10,566.

There were 944 people in hospital on Wednesday with recently confirmed Covid-19, up 32 on the previous day, with 11 in intensive care, down two.

In addition, 12 confirmed Covid-19 patients had been in intensive care for longer than 28 days.

Of the new cases reported on Thursday, 2,955 people tested positive through only a PCR test, 271 people through a PCR test following a lateral flow (LFD) test and 3,918 people through only an LFD.

So far, 4,429,979 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination, 4,146,918 have had a second dose, and 3,371,691 have had a third dose or booster, according to the figures published by the Scottish Government on Thursday.

