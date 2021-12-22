Lateral flow testing in Scotland increases by two-thirds in a week

The latest data shows almost 800,000 lateral flow tests were carried out last week.

Neil Pooran
Wednesday 22 December 2021 14:19
Last week saw a significant increase in lateral flow testing (Zoe Linkson/PA)
Last week saw a significant increase in lateral flow testing (Zoe Linkson/PA)
(PA Archive)

The number of lateral flow tests carried out in Scotland increased by more than two-thirds last week, the latest data shows.

There was a 67.1% increase in lateral flow testing in the week ending December 19, meaning almost 800,000 were carried out.

Figures from Public Health Scotland show there have been 16,909,624 lateral flow tests reporting a result in Scotland since November 2020, with 0.7% recorded as positive.

PCR tests are used to confirm positive cases identified by lateral flow testing.

Recent weeks have seen the Scottish Government encourage greater use of lateral flow tests, which are used to detect asymptomatic cases.

Recommended

On November 23, Nicola Sturgeon said Scots should take one before they leave for any social occasion.

Negative lateral flow tests were also added to the Covid certification scheme on December 6, meaning they could be used to enter nightclubs.

The data shows a rise in lateral flow testing beginning in late November and increasing sharply last week.

Public Health Scotland’s weekly statistical report also looked at contact tracing performance.

For the week ending December 12, 25,939 individuals were recorded in the Test and Protect contact tracing software, from which 45,948 unique contacts have been traced.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in