William and Kate to visit mental health groups in Scotland

The Prince and Princess of Wales will head to Scotland on Thursday to visit two organisations working with local young people to support their mental health.

William and Kate, known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay in Scotland, will first go to Burghead Primary School to meet members of the Outfit Moray team and some of the youngsters who have been helped by the group.

The award-winning charity arranges outdoor learning and adventure activity programmes to build the confidence and self-esteem of young people in Moray.

The organisation focuses on supporting those between eight and 18 and has worked with more than 16,000 young people since its creation in 2003.

It runs a large range of activities including mountain biking, paddlesports, rock climbing, archery and bushcraft.

Then the couple will travel to a family-run farm in Forres where they will learn about further efforts being made to support more local young people with their mental health.

They will go to Brodiehill Farm where they will meet members of the Lower Speyside Young Farmers group as well as representatives from Farmstrong Scotland.

Lower Speyside Young Farmers is run for young people from any background aged between 14 and 29 across the local area providing opportunities for socialising and interaction.

The group has recently taken part in the “Are ewe okay” campaign, led by the Scottish Association of Young Farmer Clubs, encouraging members to talk about mental health and break down stigma associated with the subject.

Farmstrong Scotland is committed to the wellbeing of farmers and rural communities and runs programmes to improve individual mental health and physical wellbeing.

It is expected William and Kate will also meet families who attend regular sessions at the farm’s dedicated play area.

Developed to provide a space for young children to explore and learn, Brodiehill offers an indoor and outdoor area for play where families can focus on and connect with their children.