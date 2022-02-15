16 more Scots die after catching coronavirus, latest figures show
A further 16 people have died in Scotland after catching coronavirus, according to the latest Scottish Government figures.
A total of 5,805 positive tests have been recorded in the last 24 hours of coronavirus, 687 more than the day before.
The latest daily figures mean since the pandemic started, 1,312,019 people in Scotland have tested positive for Covid-19.
They also mean the total number of people who have died within 28 days to testing positive is 10,528.
Intensive care units on Monday had 13 patients with recently confirmed Covid-19, five fewer than the day before, the data confirmed.
Overall there were 911 people in hospital on Monday having recently tested positive for the virus, up 27 on the day before.
So far, 4,428,684 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination, 4,144,534 have received their second dose, and 3,359,114 have received a third dose or booster.
