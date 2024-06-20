Starmer urges Scottish voters to end ‘era of economic turmoil’ and vote Labour

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the



Sir Keir Starmer has urged Scottish voters to turn the page “on an era of economic turmoil” under the Conservative and SNP governments, by voting for Labour.

The Labour leader has pledged to put Scotland “at the heart of government” and deliver 69,000 jobs across the country in sectors such as engineering, research, artificial intelligence and life sciences.

During a visit to Scotland on Friday, Sir Keir is expected to unveil plans for new 10-year budgets for British research and development institutions, as part of the party’s industrial strategy.

Scotland deserves leadership that matches the ambition of the Scottish people. A party that won’t just send a message but will send a government to Westminster. That party is Labour Sir Keir Starmer

Of the proposed jobs, 53,000 will be in the clean energy sector, with positions in carbon capture, hydrogen onshore and offshore wind.

Ahead of the visit, where he will be joined by Scotland’s Labour Party leader Anas Sarwar, Sir Keir said: “At this election, Scotland can turn the page on an era of economic turmoil under the Tories and the SNP.

“Our changed Labour Party can deliver economic stability, unlock wealth creation and create high-quality jobs in the industries of the future.

“Our plans will give businesses the certainty to invest and grow, helping turbocharge Scotland’s economy. Scotland deserves leadership that matches the ambition of the Scottish people. A party that won’t just send a message but will send a government to Westminster. That party is Labour.

“Labour will put Scotland at the heart of government and deliver the change that Scotland needs.”

The “groundbreaking” industrial strategy includes grants and low interest loans to support investment in insulation and other improvements such as solar panels, batteries and low carbon heating.

The party also said the warm homes plan will create 16,000 jobs and cut energy bills in Scotland.

Mr Sarwar said: “After 17 years of Tory economic turmoil and 14 years of SNP economic failure, Scotland is ready for change.

“Labour’s groundbreaking industrial strategy will unlock wealth creation, drive forward growth and bring the jobs of the future to Scotland.

“These plans will grasp the vast potential and talent we have here in Scotland and make us home to the jobs of the future – from clean energy to technology to research.

“The Tories’ reckless economic mismanagement caused misery for millions of Scots and the SNP’s manifesto costings look like they were cooked up by Liz Truss – but Labour will deliver economic stability our country desperately needs.

“Every vote for Scottish Labour is a vote to end Tory economic chaos and deliver a Labour government with Scotland’s voice at its heart.”