Special schools edition of The Big Issue launched

The Big Issue is publishing a special edition of its magazine giving young people a platform to raise awareness of the issues they care about.

Pupils at 13 schools across Scotland will be selling the special edition in their local communities this week following a partnership with the Social Enterprise Academy.

Under a programme in partnership with the Scottish Government, the Social Enterprise Academy will provide young people the opportunity to run their own social enterprise by 2024.

The Big Issue has worked with the Social Enterprise Academy for the past four years to create a “schools takeover edition” of the magazine, which pupils sell to raise money to support their own school social enterprises, and community projects and charities.

Big Issue editor Paul McNamee said: “Each year we are knocked out when we see all the hard work and creativity that these young people put into their social enterprises.

“This year, it’s clear that they are not just thinking about and discussing the big issues: environment, food, poverty, loneliness and mental health; but they have rolled up their sleeves and put into action their social business plans, which are clearly making a real difference.”

One of the schools included in the special edition of the magazine is St Bernard’s Primary in Glasgow, which has taken part in the programme for the last six years.

Head teacher Elaine MacEachen said: “Social Enterprise plays a massive part in helping our pupils develop their passion to create the change they want to see within our local community and realise their potential in this world.”