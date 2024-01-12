Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Snow and ice warnings issued as temperatures plunge

Wintry weather is expected across the north of Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Ryan McDougall
Friday 12 January 2024 16:28
Snow and ice is forecast across large parts of Scotland (Jane Barlow/PA)
Snow and ice is forecast across large parts of Scotland (Jane Barlow/PA)
(PA Wire)

Forecasters have warned of potential travel disruption as wintry weather is set to sweep across some parts of the country this weekend.

The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings of snow and ice for much of the north of Scotland, which run from 12am on Sunday until 11.59pm on Monday.

The warning spans Stonehaven and Aberdeen in the east to Skye and the Western Isles.

All parts of Scotland north of these areas are likely to be affected, with temperatures as low as minus 4C expected.

The Met Office warned travel disruption is possible with some roads and railways affected, and longer journey times by road, bus and train are likely.

It also warned of icy patches on roads, pavements and cycle paths, and said there is a small chance that power cuts will occur.

Mobile phone services may also be affected, and snow-covered roads may lead to stranded vehicles.

The Met Office has also issued a yellow weather warning of snow and ice for Northern Ireland early next week.

The warning comes into force on Monday at 3am and runs until 11.59pm on Monday.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in