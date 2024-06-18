Scotland can be global leader in clean energy under Labour – Sarwar

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Labour will make Scotland a “global leader” in the transition to clean energy if the party wins the General Election, Anas Sarwar has vowed.

The Scottish Labour leader said the country cannot “afford to miss” the opportunity, as he accused the SNP and Conservatives of “tying themselves in knots” over their energy strategies.

However SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn said the plans sounded a “death knell” on the “just transition”.

Mr Sarwar will be joined on Wednesday by Labour’s shadow business secretary, Jonathan Reynolds, as he visits SGN’s H100 project, which is developing hydrogen energy for homes in Methil, Fife.

Mr Sarwar said a Labour government led by Sir Keir Starmer would establish GB Energy – a publicly-owned energy company headquartered in Scotland which would create 69,000 jobs in the sector.

Speaking ahead of the visit to Methil, Mr Sarwar said: “This election is an opportunity for changes that Scotland cannot afford to miss.

“Our bold energy plans will deliver 69,000 jobs, drive down bills and deliver energy security so that we are never again at the mercy of tyrants like Vladimir Putin.

“There is going to be a global leader in the clean energy transition – with Labour that global leader can be Scotland.

“While the Tories and SNP tie themselves in knots, Scottish Labour is ready to make Scotland a clean energy superpower.”

Mr Flynn said: “Far from being a Scottish Labour manifesto, this energy plan is simply a repeat of the London Labour Party manifesto and in doing so they are sounding the death knell on our just transition – 100,000 jobs will be lost, investment will dry up and a golden, green, opportunity will be missed, leaving our just transition dead in the water.

“Sir Keir Starmer scrapped public investment when he axed his £28 billion green energy pledge and this manifesto will ensure any private investment is staved off – it’s the very worst scenario, which is why the SNP oppose these plans and will put Scotland’s energy sector and Scottish interests first.

“The Labour Party will allow 100,000 North Sea jobs to go and they have no remotely credible plan to create jobs in renewables – the industry knows it, the workforce knows it and voters in Scotland know it too.”