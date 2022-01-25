Record numbers of students from deprived areas enrol at university, figures show
Statistics show that 16.7% of new students came from the most deprived areas in Scotland.
A record number of students from the most deprived areas in Scotland are enrolling at universities in the country, the latest figures show.
The Higher Education Student Statistics report, published on Tuesday, shows 16.7% of Scottish first-degree entrants are from the most deprived 20% of Scotland.
This is an increase of 0.3 percentage points, or 545 entrants, from the previous year.
It comes as the overall number of students enrolling in Scottish institutions rose by 8.6%.
Students enrolling from outside the EU have risen by 17% from last year.
Higher Education minister, Jamie Hepburn, said: “Every young person should have an equal chance of success no matter their background or circumstance, so it is great to see the number and proportion of Scots from the most deprived areas at university hit a record high.
“By 2030, we want 20% of students entering higher education to come from Scotland’s most deprived backgrounds and the Commissioner for Fair Access has previously said that Scotland is setting the pace in the UK in widening participation.
“Today’s data also shows the number of students enrolling at Scottish universities hit a new record high and we have seen a large increase in international students.
“This highlights the fact that Scotland, along with our world-class higher education institutions, remains an attractive place to study and live for prospective students.”
He added: “However, we have seen a continued drop in EU students coming to study in Scotland following Brexit.
“EU students enrich our campus life and I hope we can still welcome many of them to our world-leading institutions.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.