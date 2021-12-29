PCR tests temporarily unavailable across most of Scotland again

Only four out of 56 walk-in sites appeared to have PCR testing slots available for Wednesday, with most areas only providing mobile testing units.

Katharine Hay
Wednesday 29 December 2021 13:58
PCR testing is currently unavailable at most sites across Scotland (Andrew Milligan/PA)
(PA Archive)

PCR testing in Scotland has gone down for a second time this week with just a handful of walk-through sites offering on-the-day testing.

At lunchtime on Wednesday, only four out of the 56 walk-in testing sites in the country were available for booking a same-day appointment.

These were the Highland Council headquarters car park in Inverness Mossfield Car Park in Oban Langlee Community Centre in Galashiels, and Wick Highland Riverside in Caithness.

The UK Government website used for booking tests says there are currently ‘none available’ (screengrab from UK Government website)

The rest currently do not have any PCR test appointments available until Thursday, and most of those are in the afternoon.

Of the eight drive-through sites in Scotland, none appeared to have available appointments until Thursday either.

People trying to book a test at some of the centres received a message reading: “There are currently no slots available on this day. Try again this evening, when more test slots will be made available.”

Some postcode areas show no appointments available and have asked those trying to book to ‘try again in a few hours’ (UK Government/PA)

Mobile units for most postcode areas in Scotland however are still operating on-the-day testing.

The lack of appointments comes as Scotland saw a record number of positive Covid-19 test results.

The festive period has seen cases climb to more than 8,000 a day, with the most recorded since the start of the pandemic on Boxing Day – 11,030.

A Scottish Government spokesman said First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is due to update the nation on the current Covid testing situation during her statement in Parliament on Wednesday afternoon.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), which covers most work handled by Track and Trace has been approached for comment.

