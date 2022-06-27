Man who died on motorbiking holiday in Scotland was ‘devoted father’

Adrian Placzek was on a trip with friends travelling on the North Coast 500 route when he was involved in an accident.

Katrine Bussey
Monday 27 June 2022 11:34
Police Scotland said inquiries were still ongoing into the incident which resulted in the death of ‘keen motorcycle enthusiast’ Adrian Placzek from Worthing (Joe Giddens/PA)
Police Scotland said inquiries were still ongoing into the incident which resulted in the death of ‘keen motorcycle enthusiast’ Adrian Placzek from Worthing (Joe Giddens/PA)

A motorcyclist who was killed while on a biking holiday in Scotland has been remembered as a “devoted father”.

Adrian Placzek, 59, from Worthing, West Sussex, died in hospital following  an accident in Caithness in the north of Scotland.

Described by his family as a “keen motorcycle enthusiast”, he had been enjoying a motorcycling holiday with friends on the North Coast 500 route when the incident happened.

The BMW motorcycle he was riding was involved in a collision with a Skoda Karoq car in Quarryside, Castletown, at about 3.15pm on Tuesday, June 14.

We are continuing with inquiries to establish the full circumstances of this incident, and our sympathies are very much with Adrian's family at this distressing time.

Sergeant Ewan Calder, Police Scotland

Recommended

Mr Placzek was initially taken to Caithness General Hospital for treatment, before being moved to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. However, he died of his injuries on Wednesday June 22.

In a statement released by Police Scotland on behalf of his family, they said that he had “bravely fought numerous critical injuries for a week in intensive care before he died”.

His family described Mr Placzek as being “a devoted father to two young children, and his partner Linda” adding that he will “always be remembered fondly by the family and friends he leaves behind”.

Sergeant Ewan Calder, of Police Scotland’s  Highland and Islands road policing unit, said: “We are continuing with inquiries to establish the full circumstances of this incident, and our sympathies are very much with Adrian’s family at this distressing time.

“We would urge anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or who may have dashcam footage that could help our investigation, to please get in touch.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in