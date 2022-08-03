Third murder arrest as search continues for missing student nurse Owami Davies
A 32-year-old was arrested on suspicion of murder on Tuesday at an address in South Croydon and remains in custody, Scotland Yard said on Wednesday.
A third man has been arrested on suspicion of murder by detectives searching for a student nurse who went missing nearly a month ago in south London, the Metropolitan Police said.
Owami Davies, 24, from Grays, Essex, left her family home on July 4 and was last seen just after midnight on Derby Road, West Croydon, on July 7 but has not been seen since.
It comes after two men, aged 23 and 27, were arrested in the Croydon area on suspicion of murder on Monday.
They remain in custody at a south London police station, police said.
Detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command were searching a property in Derby Road on Wednesday as part of their enquiries.
It comes after police launched a missing persons investigation last month following Ms Davies’ disappearance and appealed for information on her whereabouts.
Announcing the arrest on Wednesday, the Met Police said: “This remains a missing person investigation and our priority is finding Owami.”
The force added: “Owami’s family are being kept updated about the progress of the investigation.”
Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference 22MIS025307 or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously.
