Senior posts filled for new ScotRail holding company

The Scottish Government announced Abellio’s contract would end early.

Craig Paton
Friday 10 December 2021 11:22
The Scottish Government will take over control of Scotland’s train service from April 1 (Jane Barlow/PA)
(PA Archive)

Two senior posts have been filled in a new holding company set to take control of Scotland’s railway system.

The Scottish Government announced in December 2019 that Abellio would be stripped of its contract from April 1 and ScotRail would be brought into public ownership.

The holding company, Scottish Rail Holdings (SRH), is due to be set up early in the new year and will oversee ScotRail Trains Limited as it delivers the train services.

The transport minister announced the appointment of two senior figures (Scottish Government/PA)

Transport minister Graeme Dey announced on Friday that Chris Gibb will serve as chief executive and David Lowrie has been appointed finance director on a fixed-term basis as the recruitment process continues.

Mr Dey said: “I’m pleased to announce that two senior management roles have been appointed to Scottish Rail Holdings, they both bring with them a wealth of knowledge in the rail industry.

“We are on track to delivering SRH in the new year which will provide ScotRail services within the public sector under Scottish Government control and facilitate the smoothest transition possible for rail passengers and staff on April 1 2022.

“The Scottish Government is of the view that this is the most robust and sustainable model available under current UK rail legislation, which we have no powers to change.

“It strikes a balance between the ability of experienced rail professionals to make operational decisions and overall accountability to the Scottish Government.

“We would also expect to see strong partnerships with Network Rail and other parts of the industry as a key feature of the new arrangements.

“We expect that the formal transfer of ScotRail staff to the new arrangements will commence over the coming months and full details and support will be provided to all of those affected in good time.”

