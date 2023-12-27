Major road reopens after drivers stranded in snowstorm for several hours

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A road closed because of snow, leaving drivers trapped for hours, has now fully reopened, Police Scotland have said.

Storm Gerrit caused parts of the A9 to be closed in Drumtocher in the Scottish Highlands, before snowploughs were eventually able to clear a path.

When snowfall was at its worst, and parts of the A9 were shut, police had asked drivers and passengers to remain in their vehicles and stay alert for updates on social media and local radio channels.

On X, formerly Twitter, Police Scotland Highland and Islands said: “The A9 has fully reopened in both directions following earlier closures due to adverse weather.

“The road is passable with care, however, motorists are advised to only travel if essential and extra caution should be exercised.”

A train driver had a narrow escape after the train he was operating hit a tree.

On X, the train drivers’ union Aslef Scotland said it involved a train travelling from Dundee to Scotland.

The front of the driver’s carriage was smashed in, but the driver escaped uninjured.

Aslef posted: “Shocking event that’s happened at #BroughtyFerry the outdated HST hit a tree.

“Driver reacted superbly and is shaken but not hurt. We continue dialogue with ScotRail over the future of these trains on the railway.”

It comes as travellers across Scotland endure disruption, with several major roads closed and all trains cancelled north of Perth and Dundee.

Some 27,000 properties were left without power, as high winds and snow hit power lines. Network operator Scottish and Southern Energy Network (SSEN) Distribution reconnected about 8,500 by 4.30pm on Wednesday.

About 18,500 households remained cut off and SSEN said some could be without power until Friday.

Floods hit the town of Cupar, Fife, and some residents had to be rescued.

Yellow weather warnings are in place throughout Wednesday for much of northern, western and southern Scotland.

Bear Scotland, which manages the trunk roads in the area, has sent six ploughs and three tractors to the scene on the A9.

Torrential rain, flooding and high winds are affecting other routes across Scotland.

A Met Office yellow warning is in place until midnight and warns of the potential for hazards including flood water, flying debris, downed trees and power lines.

Police say motorists should only travel if it is absolutely essential.

The A9 is also closed in both directions further south at Dunkeld, Perth and Kinross.

Rory Stuart, 36, told the PA news agency he was stranded in his car for more than six hours in low visibility on the A9 before being turned around.

Mr Stuart, a flooding engineer with Perth and Kinross Council based in Dunfermline, Fife, said: “We were just on our way home and hit the bad weather just south of Dalwhinnie. It progressively got worse, to the point where visibility was down to about 50 yards or so.

“We then sat for just over six hours before an operative from Bear Scotland advised us that no traffic would be allowed southbound and we were turned around and directed back to our original destination.”

He said “you just make the best of it” as there was “nothing you can really do when it’s totally out of your control”.

The A90 is closed in both directions at Kincaldrum in Angus, between Forfar and Dundee, and road closures are also in place around Inverurie, Aberdeenshire.

Motorists are advised to use alternative routes.

Inspector Michelle Burns, from Police Scotland’s road policing unit, said: “Yellow warnings are in place across the country and, as such, conditions for travel in the affected areas may be hazardous and extra caution should be exercised by all road users.

“Members of the public are urged to listen to local radio or keep an eye on social media for travel updates.

“There are a number of closures on major roads and bridge restrictions have also been implemented during this period of adverse weather, and we would advise the public to consult the Traffic Scotland and Met Office websites for continuous and updated information.”

Bear Scotland said conditions are “extremely challenging”.

James Matheson, 37, was hoping to drive to Edinburgh but was stranded in Cupar, Fife, as floods blocked both roads out of the town, where his parents live.

The PR consultant told the PA news agency: “It’s the worst flooding we’ve seen in this part of the town in my lifetime and in the 35 years my family has lived here.”

He said flooding is affecting two parts of the town, adding: “Thankfully [my parents’] house is OK as it’s further up the hill, we just have no access to the town and I can’t leave Cupar via car until one of the floods has subsided.

“There are a handful of homes in this area that are impacted and they are being evacuated or support is being brought to them.”

Shortly after 2pm, ScotRail said no further trains would run north of Dundee or Perth.

In additional, several rail routes have been flooded, including Kilwinning to Ardrossan/Largs, Dumfries to Kilmarnock, Ladybank to Dundee, Dalmuir to Balloch/Helensburgh and Paisley to Gourock/Wemyss Bay.

Earlier, all train services between Edinburgh and Helensburgh Central were cancelled after a tree fell and blocked the railway at Dumbarton East.

Network Rail said the tree had caught fire, affecting the overhead power lines.

The line reopened shortly after 11am, but flooding at Bowling closed it again.

There is also disruption on the ferry network, with NorthLink services across the Pentland Firth to Orkney cancelled.

CalMac ferries are also delayed and suspension across the west coast. Travellers are advised to check if their services are operating.

Met Office chief meteorologist Frank Saunders said: “Storm Gerrit will run towards western UK on Wednesday and bring with it potential impacts for much of the UK.

“Rain is an additional hazard from Storm Gerrit, with active weather fronts leading to a wet day for many.

Yellow warnings do mean the potential for significant travel disruption and that's what we're seeing today across the road and rail network with ferry services also impacted Stein Connelly, Transport Scotland

“Snow is also likely to cause problems for some northern areas. Around 10cm to possibly 20cm of snow may affect some of the highest routes, this combining with very strong winds to lead to some difficult travel conditions.

“At lower levels a combination of heavy rain and very strong winds will dominate.”

Electrical workers are continuing to restore power to thousands of people.

The Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) said that as of 9.45pm on Wednesday, electrical supply had been restored to about 25,000 customers. About 16,000 properties currently have no power.

It said that some customers in rural areas may need to wait up to 48 hours for their electricity to be restored, particularly in the north east of Scotland.

They have contacted about 50,000 customers and are continuing to offer help.

SSEN says welfare vans offering hot food will be available at the following locations from 9am on Thursday: the Riggs Car Park in Fort Augustus, Finzean Hall in Banchory, Hatton of Fintry in Aberdeenshire and the Square in Tarland.

There will also be vans in Bellabeg in Strathdon, the Public Hall on the High Street of Sandhaven, Fraserburgh, and in Aberlour parish church par park, Aberlour.

SSEN says it will also give details of five other locations where food vans will be present, on Thursday.

SSEN customers without power for more than 12 hours are entitled to £30 per person, per day, to cover the cost of food and drink, which can be claimed back through the company’s website.

Andy Smith, operations director at SSEN Distribution, said: “I know this has been a tough day for our customers, and I’d like to thank them for their patience.

“We’ve had every resource at our disposal deployed from first thing this morning to respond to faults on the network.

“The conditions we have encountered while doing so have been extremely challenging.

“In the face of the day’s adverse weather, our teams have made good progress, reconnecting almost 25,000 customers, but poor conditions, and the challenges we’ve had travelling by road to affected areas, mean it will take time to complete all repairs.

“Some customers in rural areas where there are multiple points of damage, may be without power until Friday.”

Meanwhile, the Scottish Government’s Resilience Room (SGoRR), met on Wednesday to put in place appropriate measures for the impact of the storm.

Although the worst of the storm in Scotland has subsided, a warning for wind and snow is live across Shetland until 6am on Thursday and SEPA has issued a number of flood alerts and warnings across the country.

Justice Secretary and Minister for Resilience Angela Constance, who chaired the meeting, said: “Following a combination of rain, wind and snow across the country, I have chaired a meeting of SGoRR to ensure that we’re acting as quickly and safely as possible to mitigate the impacts of Storm Gerrit.

“We know that there are areas across the country where people are without power and SSEN are working to restore this where they can.

She added: “There have already been a number of disruptions across the transport network. It’s good to see that the incident on the A9 has been cleared and the road has now reopened but people should pass with care.”