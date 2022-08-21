Jump to content
ScotRail to provide additional trains for music fans heading to Coldplay concert

Coldplay are bringing their world tour to Glasgow’s Hampden Park on August 23 and 24.

Rebecca McCurdy
Sunday 21 August 2022 10:38
Coldplay will bring their world tour to Glasgow on August 23 and 24 (Suzan Moore/PA)
Coldplay will bring their world tour to Glasgow on August 23 and 24 (Suzan Moore/PA)
(PA Wire)

ScotRail has announced additional trains and carriages will be operating this week to allow music fans to attend a major concert at Hampden.

Coldplay are set to bring their Music Of The Spheres world tour to Glasgow’s Hampden Park on August 23 and 24.

Concert-goers will have an extra opportunity to travel to and from Glasgow Central to Mount Florida – the closest station to the city venue – on each day of the gig.

Additional services will run between Glasgow Central and Mount Florida (Jane Barlow/PA)
(PA Wire)

However, customers have been advised that queuing systems will be in place at Glasgow Central before the concert and at Mount Florida station afterwards.

And regular commuters using the Neilston services have been warned that their service may be much busier than normal on both days while people travel to the gig.

It comes as rail passengers were warned of “significant disruption” over the weekend due to strike action by rail workers on Saturday.

Industrial action by Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) members of Network Rail led to ScotRail running a skeleton service, with disruption continuing into Sunday.

To help the event run smoothly, we’re adding extra carriages to key trains as well as more trains to and from Hampden

Phil Campbell, ScotRail

The dispute did not involve ScotRail staff, however the company said there would be major knock-on effects on the train operator’s ability to provide services as the action involves Network Rail staff in Scotland.

Phil Campbell, head of customer operations at ScotRail, said: “We’re looking forward to helping music lovers travel by train to see Coldplay perform at our national stadium.

“To help the event run smoothly, we’re adding extra carriages to key trains as well as more trains to and from Hampden.

“Our advice to customers is to leave extra time for travel as trains are likely to be busier than normal.

“Buying tickets in advices through our mTickets system will reduce your queuing time.”

