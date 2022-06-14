Young bull joins passengers on train platform in Glasgow

The animal was caught on CCTV under the shelter and appearing to look at train times.

Lily Ford
Tuesday 14 June 2022 15:13
The young bull was caught on CCTV at Pollokshaws West station (ScotRail)
The young bull was caught on CCTV at Pollokshaws West station (ScotRail)

Passengers awaiting their train at Pollokshaws West station in Glasgow were joined by an unlikely traveller on Monday – a young bull.

The animal, who had wandered onto the platform in the evening thanks to some loose fencing, was caught on CCTV appearing to look at the train times and standing under the shelter.

The bull soon walked back to where it came from, but not before spending a short time at the station on the south side of Glasgow.

The animal decided to spend some time under the shelter before leaving again (ScotRail)

A ScotRail spokesperson told the PA news agency: “We’re not sure if this customer was trying to find out how to get to ‘Cowdenbeef’ or not.

Recommended

“Our attempts to communicate seemed to go in one ear and out the udder.

“Thankfully, it didn’t stop any trains from moo-ving, and after a short time, the bull hoofed it out the station back to his field.”

Network Rail Scotland confirmed the animal was safe after it decided against catching the next train.

“Happy to confirm we’ve attended this area and secured the fence. The wee coo is safe,” they wrote.

Twitter users poked fun at the bullock’s travel plans (ScotRail)

Recommended

Twitter users poked fun at the bull’s travel plans: “A hoofenile delinquant?” one person said.

“He might have been on an undercover steak out…” another added.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in