Coronavirus claims lives of 16 more Scots, Government statistics show

Scotland reported 7,258 new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, according to latest Government statistics.

Dan Barker
Friday 28 January 2022 14:22
A further 16 people have died in Scotland after testing positive for coronavirus (Andrew Milligan/PA)
A further 16 people have died in Scotland after testing positive for coronavirus (Andrew Milligan/PA)
(PA Wire)

Scotland has recorded 16 coronavirus-linked deaths and 7,258 new cases in the past 24 hours, according to latest figures.

It means the death toll under this measurement, of people who tested positive for the virus in the previous 28 days, has risen to 10,291.

There were 1,302 people in hospital on Thursday with recently confirmed Covid-19, down 17 on the day before, with 32 in intensive care, up two.

In addition on Thursday, 12 confirmed Covid-19 patients had been in intensive care longer than 28 days.

Recommended

The new cases include those identified using either a first Lateral Flow Device (LFD) or Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) positive test.

Some 2,972 tested positive only through a PCR test 106 people tested positive through a PCR test following a LFD test, while 4.180 people tested positive through only a LFD test.

So far 4,409,367 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination, 4,119,889 have received their second dose, and 3,279,961 have received a third dose or booster, according to figures published by the Scottish Government on Friday.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in