Centuries-old Scots coin to be auctioned in London

The coin was made during the reign of David I between 1124 and 1153.

Paul Cargill
Tuesday 30 April 2024 15:45
The very rare coin is believed to be one of the first ever struck in Scotland (Noonans/PA)
One of the first coins ever struck in Scotland is expected to be sold at a London auction later this week.

The coin, which was produced during the reign of David I between 1124 and 1153, will be offered to buyers at Noonans Mayfair on Thursday along with a collection of other rare Scottish coins.

The centuries-old coin is estimated to be worth between £1,200 and £1,500, with the entire collection expected to fetch between £50,000 and £60,000 in total.

The coins were formerly owned by a single anonymous collector. Another collection belonging to the same collector was auctioned at Noonans earlier this year for over £86,000.

We are very pleased to be offering the second part of this single-owner collection of Scottish coins

Jim Brown, Noonans

Jim Brown, a coin specialist at Noonans, commented: “We are very pleased to be offering the second part of this single-owner collection of Scottish coins.

“Part I was 100% sold and fetched an overall hammer price of £86,270 when offered at auction in January of this year.”

Other rare coins in the collection include a groat from the reign of Robert II between 1371 and 1390 and another from the reign of James I between 1406 and 1437.

The first coin is estimated to be worth between £1,200 and £1,500 with the second thought to be worth between £500 and £700.

A balance Half-Merk from the reign of James VI also features among the collection dating from 1591 and believed to be worth between £500 and £700.

The auction is scheduled to start at 3pm on Thursday.

