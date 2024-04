Scots face further adverse weather as Met Office extends wind warning duration

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Scotland is facing another day of adverse weather as the Met Office extended a wind warning and flood alerts remain in force.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) has 18 regional flood alerts in place, and 37 local flood warnings.

Meanwhile, the Met Office has extended a yellow wind warning from 3pm to 11.59pm on Sunday.

The warning is in place in parts of the north and west Highlands, the Isle of Skye, and much of the Hebrides. Gusts of up to around 60mph are anticipated.

There is no warning in place for Monday, however, the Met Office has another warning for rain in place on Tuesday which affects much of Scotland.

It comes into force at 1am, remains in place until 6pm, and covers the Borders, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Perth and Aberdeen.

Sepa warned that significant flooding in coastal areas is possible, particularly in the Western Isles and Orkney due to the threat of high tides and waves.

It says there is still a danger to life and the risk of property flooding, road floods and disruption to infrastructure remains in place.

Sepa also warned of river flooding on Tuesday in southern, central and north-east Scotland.

Janine Hensman, Sepa’s flood duty manager, said: “Across Sunday, we’ll continue to see high tides, storm surge and large waves across coastal areas. This combination is particularly dangerous – especially around high tides.

“There is real danger to life from wave overtopping, particularly around causeways, coastal roads and paths.

“While the risk is greatest around high tide times, our message is clear: Take extra care if you are near the coast at any point and stay well clear of waves and water.

“Be careful when travelling around exposed coastal areas and don’t walk or drive through flood water as there may be hidden hazards”.

She added: “Whilst Storm Kathleen will ease on Sunday evening, another weather system is on the way. Significant flooding from rivers and surface water is possible in southern, central and north-eastern areas on Tuesday, with coastal flooding continuing due to high spring tides.

“Flood alerts and warnings are in place so stay up to date though our website. We will continue to work with the Met Office to monitor the situation 24/7 and review regional flood alerts and local flood warnings as required.

“We advise people to sign up to Floodline to receive free updates for where they live, or travel through, directly to their phone.

“People can also check our flood updates for all the latest information and view the three-day Scottish flood forecast to see what conditions are expected further ahead”.

Police have shut off North Hanover Street between Cathedral Street and George Square, Glasgow, as debris has been blown from a building and onto the street.

Scots are facing more travel disruption throughout the day as a result of the storm.

CalMac, Scotland’s largest ferry operator, has cancelled a number of its services and many other ferries are operating on reduced timetables, while others face potential disruption.

ScotRail has also faced a number of disruptions throughout the day, including its Helensburgh Central and Dunbarton Central services.

However, the services, according to Scotrail, are “starting to return to normal”.

In Aberdeen, mountain rescue teams traced two walkers who got into difficulty on Saturday evening.

On Sunday, Braemar Mountain Rescue team wrote: “Callout last night with Aberdeen Mountain Rescue Team for two walkers in difficulty on Lochnagar.

“Located safe and well in the wee small hours. Please remember if heading out, read the weather forecast and have the skills and kit to enable you to enjoy your day.”