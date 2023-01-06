Jump to content

Scots who died in fatal Perth fire named by police

Three people and a dog died in the fire at Perth’s New County Hotel in the early hours of Monday.

Rebecca McCurdy
Friday 06 January 2023 15:28
Sisters Donna Janse Van Rensburg and Sharon McLean died in the fire (Police Scotland/PA)
Two sisters and a “loving father” have been named as those who died in a hotel fire in Perth.

Police have confirmed sisters Donna Janse Van Rensburg, 44, and Sharon McLean, 47, both from Aberdeen, were killed in the fire at the city’s New County Hotel.

Keith Russell, 38, originally from Edinburgh, also died.

Both families have asked for privacy and Mr Russell’s family said: “Keith was a loving father and loved by all his family. He will be greatly missed.”

Ms Van Rensburg’s dog Joey, a three-year-old King Charles spaniel, also died.

Emergency services were called to the hotel just after 5am on Monday, with more than 60 firefighters involved in tackling the incident.

The investigation into the fire is still ongoing.

Chief Superintendent Phil Davison said: “Our thoughts continue to be with the family and friends of those who died as well as the many people affected by this incident.

“A joint investigation with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service is ongoing and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

“I would like to again thank all the emergency services and partner agencies involved as well as the local community for their patience while enquiries are carried out.”

