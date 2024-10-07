Explosion that left man dead and three injured in Alloa ‘deafening’

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



An explosion which ripped through flats leaving one man dead and three people injured created a “deafening noise”, a restaurant manager has said.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Alloa, Clackmannanshire, at about 6pm on Sunday amid reports of an explosion at a property in Kellie Place.

One man, who was inside the building when it happened, was killed in the blast.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and has not been formally identified.

Three other people from the same building – a 72-year-old man, a 19-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman – were taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital for treatment to minor injuries.

Part of the roof of the property was ripped off by the blast and a gaping hole has been left in the first floor of the building.

Garry Singh, manager of the nearby Alba restaurant, and others ran to the scene and knocked on doors urging people to leave after hearing the explosion.

He told the PA news agency: “We’re just right next to where the incident happened. We were in the middle of a busy service on the evening when it happened.

“We heard a loud bang – it was a deafening noise – and it was almost like our building was shaking as well. I thought someone had crashed into the side of the building.

“When I went outside I noticed they hadn’t, but saw the smoke coming up from the houses next to the restaurant. My first instinct was to run over and make sure everyone was all right.

“So, me and a few others ran over, chapped doors and asked everyone to leave the houses, and then the emergency services came within a couple of minutes, so we took a step back and let them carry on with their jobs.”

He added: “When I came back I closed off the restaurant for the night as we didn’t want to inconvenience them.

“You see this stuff all the time on the news but never expect it to happen at your doorstep.”

Police said the multi-agency response to the incident was stood down just before midnight but investigations are continuing.

Chief Inspector Kat Thompson, area commander, said: “Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of what happened and we continue to work with partner agencies.

“Our thoughts are with the family of the man who has died and everyone affected in the local community.

“We would like to thank the local community for their co-operation and support, and officers remain in the area.”

Engineers from gas distribution network Scottish Gas Networks (SGN) were among those at the scene.

An SGN spokesperson said on Monday: “Our sympathies are with all those affected following the explosion at Kellie Place in Alloa.

“Our engineers have been on site since yesterday evening, as part of the emergency response, and are continuing to support the incident today while ensuring the area is safe.”

Clackmannanshire Council said a rest centre for those affected was set up at Alloa town hall while gas and electrical work was undertaken onsite, with those affected all managing to find shelter with friends and family overnight.

A spokesperson said: “Council staff will continue to offer support to those affected if they are unable to return to their homes and continue to be on site today supporting the emergency services.

“Our thoughts remain with everyone affected, especially the family of the resident who tragically lost their life.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman confirmed crews responded to multiple reports of an explosion and house fire on Kellie Place on Sunday, and “immediately mobilised a number of resources to the scene”.

These included a specialist urban search and rescue team, a heavy rescue unit, one height appliance and four fire engines.

Emergency crews left the scene at around 10.15pm, a spokesman for the fire service said.

After the explosion, police and emergency services implemented a number of road closures to allow room for the multi-agency response.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 18:04 to attend an incident on Kellie Place, Alloa.

“We dispatched multiple resources to the scene including two ambulances, three special operations response teams (SORT), and one trauma team.

“Three patients were transported to Forth Valley Royal Hospital.”

Keith Brown, MSP for the Clackmannanshire & Dunblane constituency, said: “My immediate thoughts are of sympathy with the family and friends of the man who has died, and to send best wishes for full and speedy recoveries to those injured.

“As ever, in situations like this, many thanks are due to the emergency services for the way in which they have responded.

“There will be understandable concerns, particularly amongst residents of neighbouring properties, about the cause of this explosion and the extent of the damage to other homes.

“I know that the relevant authorities will be working hard to provide information, reassurance and assistance as quickly and efficiently as they can.”