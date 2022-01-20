Support payments to remote farmers and crofters will begin next week

Payments to farmers and crofters in remote areas from a £65 million fund will begin next week, a Scottish Government minister has said.

Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon said £47 million from the Less Favoured Area Support Scheme (LFASS) would reach bank accounts next week.

More than 9,000 eligible farmers and crofters are set to benefit from the scheme, which provides income support to businesses.

Mairi Gougeon said the fund will provide certainty for farmers (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Archive)

It is designed to allow farms and crofts to continue as viable businesses and avoid the risk of land abandonment.

Ms Gougeon said: “Farmers and crofters continue to ensure that the nation is fed, even in the challenging times we’ve experienced over the past few years between the pandemic and issues caused by Brexit.

“It’s important that we can continue to give them security by providing them with the cash flow they need to continue operating, and this funding will help us do that.

“We’re committed to supporting them for all the hard work they do and I’m pleased to say we’ve brought the LFASS rate back up to 100% and that these payments will start to reach farmers and crofters from next week.”