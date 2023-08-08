Scottish exams pass rate down from last year but above 2019 levels

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Higher pass rate is down from last year but remains above 2019 levels, as more than 140,000 pupils across Scotland receive their exam results.

Figures from the Scottish Qualification Authority (SQA) show attainment of A to C grades was 77.1%.

It had been 79.8% in 2022, 87.3% in 2021, 89.3% in 2020 and 74.8% in 2019.

There was a similar trend at Advanced Higher level, with those attaining A to C grades at 79.8%, down from 81.3% in 2022, 90.2% in 2021 and 93.1% in 2020. The pass rate was 79.4% in 2019.

For National 5 qualifications, the pass rate was 78.8%, down from 80.8% in 2022. It was 85.8% in 2021 and 78.2% in 2019.

About 140,000 pupils across Scotland received results on Tuesday for their Nationals, Highers, Advanced Highers and national certificates.

This year, the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) has modified course assessments, put an exam exceptional circumstances service in place, taken a sensitive approach to grading, and implemented a direct appeals service.

Industrial action by teachers led to education disruption in the 2022/23 school year.

The Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) said the exam results were “strong”.

In a statement to media, the organisation said a “sensitive approach” was used to ensure fairness to learners in awarding results in 2023.

The statement added: “This recognised that learning and teaching are still in the recovery phase from the pandemic, and took that into account while maintaining the credibility and high standards of Scotland’s qualifications.”

SQA chief executive Fiona Robertson said: “Our warmest congratulations to the 140,000 learners receiving their certificates today. They should be proud of their achievements.

“Learners can be confident that the qualifications that they have earned – by demonstrating their knowledge and skills – provide a solid foundation for the next stage in their learning, training or employment. We wish them all continued success.”

She added: “Our sensitive approach to awarding this year was developed with and supported by the education community.

“It has given learners the best chance of performing to the best of their abilities.

“Together, we have delivered fairness for all learners while maintaining national standards and the credibility of our qualifications in Scotland and beyond – and learners can have confidence in their grades.”

Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth also congratulated those receiving results: “There is much to celebrate in what is another strong set of results showing a clear and continuing recovery from the pandemic – with pass rates at National 5, Higher and Advanced Higher above the 2019 pre-pandemic level, a record number of passes at National 5 and the highest number of vocational and technical qualifications ever awarded.”

Skills Development Scotland’s helpline is available for four days on 0808 100 8000.