Scottish archaeologist among those to discover rare Napoleonic remains

Professor Tony Pollard was one of the main archaeologists to uncover human and animal remains at the site of the Battle of Waterloo in Belgium.

Lauren Gilmour
Wednesday 13 July 2022 12:30
The jaw of a horse complete with teeth, discovered at Mont-Saint-Jean. (Chris Van Houts/Waterloo Uncovered)
The jaw of a horse complete with teeth, discovered at Mont-Saint-Jean. (Chris Van Houts/Waterloo Uncovered)

A Scottish archaeologist was part of a team which has uncovered rare skeletons at the Waterloo battlefield in Belgium.

Teams have unearthed remains of humans and horses following the latest dig, which resumed this year for the first time since 2019.

Experts say the discoveries are “incredibly rare” on a Napoleonic battlefield and further excavation is under way to learn more about the remains.

Handout image of a human elbow and arm bones discovered at Mont-Saint-Jean farm. (Chris Van Houts/Waterloo Uncovered)

Professor Tony Pollard, one of the project’s archaeological directors and director of the Centre for Battlefield Archaeology at the University of Glasgow, has been closely involved in the dig.

An articulated skull and arm discovered at Mont-Saint-Jean. (Chris Van Houts/Waterloo Uncovered)

He said: “I’ve been a battlefield archaeologist for 20 years and have never seen anything like it.

“We won’t get any closer to the harsh reality of Waterloo than this.”

Archaeological Director Professor Tony Pollard. (Chris Van Houts/Waterloo Uncovered)

The work has focused on two sites at Mont-Saint-Jean farm and Plancenoit to investigate some of the bloodiest fighting of the battle.

The remains of three amputated limbs were excavated at Mont-Saint-Jean Farm, which was the site of the Duke of Wellington’s main field hospital during the battle.

Handout image of a selection of preliminary finds from the first two days of excavation (Chris Van Houts/Waterloo Uncovered)

Archaeologists and military veterans have joined Professor Pollard from the Waterloo Uncovered project, which uses archaeology as a tool to help veterans find peace from various conflicts.

Handout image of Professor Tony Pollard and Dr Stuart Eve give participants a tour of the Waterloo Battlefield (Chris Van Houts/Waterloo Uncovered)

Rod Eldridge, a wellbeing support lead at the charity and a retired lieutenant colonel who served as a mental health nurse consultant in the army, says “Already I can see that [the veterans] are actively engaging with what’s on offer, and I have already seen changes in people that are amazing.

“Where they might have been quite sullen and withdrawn, they are now already mixing with others – with smiles on their faces, and interjections of humour. I can see the colour again; the recipe and the magic of Waterloo Uncovered is already unfolding.”

The team will continue its excavations until July 15, and is sure to make some ground-breaking discoveries about the events that took place at these important battlefield sites.

