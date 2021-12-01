Gamekeeper fined for killing birds of prey
The remains of an owl and a goshawk were found in the Scottish Borders on September 13 last year.
A gamekeeper has been fined after he admitted recklessly killing two birds of prey in the Scottish Borders
Peter Givens, 53, was given a £300 fine at Selkirk Sheriff Court.
The remains of an owl and a goshawk were found at Cathpair Farm near Stow on September 13 last year.
Wildlife crime officer Pc Steven Irvine said: “These birds had been dead for some time when they were found inside a cage trap normally used to control crows.
“Individuals who are responsible for setting these style of traps, which are legal when set correctly and the conditions met, should be checking them regularly as part of the general licence conditions and at least once every 24 hours to free any birds of prey or other non-target species trapped.
“In this case when inquiries were carried out, including forensic testing, it was found they died from severe dehydration as a result of a lack of food and water.
“We will always carry out an investigation when a dead bird of prey is found and I would urge anyone who comes across anything suspicious to call us on 101.
“Members of the public have an important role to play in helping us to combat all types of wildlife crime.”
