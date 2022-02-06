Woman arrested and charged after £16,000 drug discovery

The 56-year-old is expected to appear in court on Monday.

Katharine Hay
Sunday 06 February 2022 15:21
A woman has been arrested and charged after a quantity of drugs worth more than £16,000 were recovered from an address in Hawick (David Cheskin/PA)
A woman has been arrested and charged following the recovery of thousands of pounds worth of Class A drugs.

Officers visited a property on Trinity Street in Hawick, the Borders, as part of a routine check into a separate matter at about 1.15pm on Friday.

It was then when they found a quantity of Class A drugs, with an estimated street value of more than £16,000.

A 56-year-old woman was arrested and charged and is expected to appear in court on Monday.

Chief Inspector Vincent Fisher, area commander for the Scottish Borders said: “This recovery, and the good work involved from our local officers, is another demonstration of our dedication to remove illegal drugs from our communities and deal with those responsible.

“If you have any information or concerns about drug misuse or wider criminality in your area, do not hesitate to contact us on 101 or report anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

