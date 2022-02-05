Man, 27, dies in Scottish Borders crash

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Katharine Hay
Saturday 05 February 2022 09:36
Police are appealing for witnesses after a 27-year-old man died in a crash in the Scottish Borders (David Cheskin/PA)
Police are appealing for witnesses after a 27-year-old man died in a crash in the Scottish Borders (David Cheskin/PA)
(PA Archive)

A man has died in a crash in the Scottish Borders

The 27-year-old was driving a silver Ford Fusion car on the A68 southbound near St Boswells when it came off the road at about 8.15pm on Friday.

Emergency services attended but the man, the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, died at the scene.

The road was closed for more than seven hours for recovery to take place and for collision investigation work before reopening at about 3.40am on Saturday.

If you have dash-cam footage that could assist then please contact us

Sergeant Scott Kirkpatrick

Recommended

Sergeant Scott Kirkpatrick said police inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of what happened and officers are appealing to anyone who may have information that could help to get in touch.

“In particular we are asking for those driving in the area around the time of the crash to get in touch,” he said.

“If you have dash-cam footage that could assist then please contact us.”

Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3311 of Friday February 4 2022.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in