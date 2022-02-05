Man, 27, dies in Scottish Borders crash

A man has died in a crash in the Scottish Borders

The 27-year-old was driving a silver Ford Fusion car on the A68 southbound near St Boswells when it came off the road at about 8.15pm on Friday.

Emergency services attended but the man, the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, died at the scene.

The road was closed for more than seven hours for recovery to take place and for collision investigation work before reopening at about 3.40am on Saturday.

If you have dash-cam footage that could assist then please contact us Sergeant Scott Kirkpatrick

Sergeant Scott Kirkpatrick said police inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of what happened and officers are appealing to anyone who may have information that could help to get in touch.

“In particular we are asking for those driving in the area around the time of the crash to get in touch,” he said.

Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3311 of Friday February 4 2022.