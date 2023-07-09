Cavalry regiment’s horses cool off at Scottish beach

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Members of a cavalry regiment made the most of Sunday’s beautiful sunny weather and took their horses for some exercise on a scenic Scottish beach.

The Blues and Royals, part of the Household Cavalry, went for a walkabout along Yellowcraig Beach near North Berwick and even waded into the North Sea at one point for a cooling dip.

The regiment was fresh from carrying out ceremonial duties during the national service of thanksgiving held in Edinburgh last week to mark the coronation of the King.

The Blues and Royals is the second most senior regiment in the British Army and its Colonel is the Princess Royal.