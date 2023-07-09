Jump to content

Cavalry regiment’s horses cool off at Scottish beach

The Blues and Royals, part of the Household Cavalry, went for a walkabout along Yellowcraig Beach near North Berwick on Sunday.

Paul Cargill
Sunday 09 July 2023 17:19
Members of the Household Cavalry, Blues and Royals exercising their horses at Yellowcraig Beach near North Berwick, East Lothian (PA)
Members of the Household Cavalry, Blues and Royals exercising their horses at Yellowcraig Beach near North Berwick, East Lothian (PA)
(PA Wire)

Members of a cavalry regiment made the most of Sunday’s beautiful sunny weather and took their horses for some exercise on a scenic Scottish beach.

The Blues and Royals, part of the Household Cavalry, went for a walkabout along Yellowcraig Beach near North Berwick and even waded into the North Sea at one point for a cooling dip.

The regiment was fresh from carrying out ceremonial duties during the national service of thanksgiving held in Edinburgh last week to mark the coronation of the King.

The Blues and Royals is the second most senior regiment in the British Army and its Colonel is the Princess Royal.

