Andy Goram speaking out about cancer helped raise awareness, says charity chief

A cancer charity chief has said “iconic personalities” like Andy Goram speaking about the disease can “do nothing else” but raise awareness.

Speaking to BBC’s Good Morning Scotland on Monday, chief executive of the Beatson Cancer Charity, Martin Cawley, gave his condolences to the family of Andy Goram, who died on Saturday aged 58 after a battle with oesophageal cancer.

Goram played for Rangers between 1991 and 1998. He was also a Scottish international until 1998.

Mr Cawley urged those worried about symptoms to consult their doctor and added: “Things like weight loss, trouble swallowing and maybe even chest pain, sore throats – these are things people should look out for.

Andy Goram was one of Scotland’s greatest ever goalkeepers (Sean Dempsey/PA) (PA Wire)

“But I think my general advice would be if you have any signs that you think are troublesome or worrying for you then go and consult your doctor.

“I think early detection early treatment, early diagnosis is always the best approach. I think investment in these areas is something that NHS are looking very seriously at the moment. I think off the back of Covid, that becomes even more important.”

Mr Cawley also gave his condolences to Dame Deborah James who died, aged 40, after being diagnosed with bowel cancer and said when high profile people speak out it can “only be a good thing”, adding: “When people of such a high profile nature speak out – Deborah James did some amazing work on bowel cancer and, more recently, Andy for oesophagael cancer -that can only help.

“It can generate a greater awareness and hopefully people will take heed and listen to these messages from such high profile people and if they have any worrying or troublesome issues, then they’ll act on that immediately.”

The Beatson Cancer Charity supports those who are going through cancer. Andy Goram was transferred to the facility last month when he revealed his cancer had spread to his lymph nodes.

On Saturday, the first minister paid tribute to Goram as one of Scotland’s “all time football greats”.

She tweeted: “This is such dreadfully sad news. Andy Goram was one of Scotland’s all time football greats. Gone far too soon. My condolences to his loved ones.”