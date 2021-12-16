Shoppers urged to be patient as Covid retail restrictions return

Shoppers are being urged not to take their frustrations out on store staff as the Scottish Government prepares to reintroduce restrictions on retailers.

As part of measures to help curb the spread of the new Omicron variant, ministers are bringing back rules on physical distancing and the management of queues in shops.

It comes as stores across Scotland prepare for the weekend before Christmas, traditionally one of the busiest times of the year for retailers.

As the changes come in, both the Scottish Retail Consortium (SRC) and the Scottish Grocers’ Federation (SGF) are urging people to be patient.

Shoppers have been warned they may again have to queue to enter stores (PA) (PA Archive)

SRC director David Lonsdale said: “Retailers and store colleagues are working around the clock to maintain a safe shopping experience so customers can have the confidence to go to their favourite shops.”

He said shoppers would “see differences to their usual shopping routine” when the measures are reintroduced from Friday.

He added: “If we all wear a face covering, adhere to physical distancing and Government advice, and show consideration to those around us, including shop staff who are doing a brilliant job in challenging circumstances, then everyone will be better off.

“This way we can all enjoy shopping over the festive period and support local jobs and the vibrancy of our retail destinations.”

SGF head of policy John Lee said: “Convenience stores have maintained high standards of hygiene and safety throughout the pandemic and will continue to do so

Shoppers are being warned they may have to queue to get into some stores. (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“However, the latest Scottish Government announcement is going to put a huge amount of pressure back on some shop workers – and there may be a need for queuing to control numbers in some stores to ensure people can move around them smoothly and safely.

“Unfortunately this is having to happen at the busiest time of the year for retail and we understand that some people will be unhappy.

“We are, though, asking shoppers to be patient and not to take their frustrations out on shop staff, who are key workers trying their best to serve their communities while keeping people safe.

“We have sadly seen some shoppers behave unacceptably all too many times during the pandemic. But it is now a crime to abuse a retail worker and we encourage store owners across the country to take a zero-tolerance stance against all crime.

“By showing patience towards retail workers – perhaps allowing some extra time for your shopping – you can help them to help you. The measures in place are there to protect us all and they are simply doing their job.”