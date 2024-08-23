Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Scottish Tory leadership candidates to take part in first hustings

Russell Findlay, Meghan Gallacher or Murdo Fraser will take the helm of the party.

Neil Pooran
Saturday 24 August 2024 00:01
The three candidates will take questions from Tory members at the first hustings event (PA)
The three candidates will take questions from Tory members at the first hustings event (PA)

The three candidates in the Scottish Conservative leadership election are set to take part in their first hustings event.

MSPs Russell Findlay, Meghan Gallacher and Murdo Fraser will face questions from Tory members during the event in Renfrew on Saturday.

There will be eight hustings around Scotland, with one taking place online, in the coming weeks.

Current leader Douglas Ross announced his intention to step down from the role during the General Election campaign.

Nominations for the leadership race have now closed and ballots will be sent to members on September 4, with the winner being announced on September 27.

