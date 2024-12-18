Ninth phase of Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry to open next spring
The inquiry started in 2016, tasked with examining historical allegations of the abuse of children in care.
The ninth phase of hearings in the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry (SCAI) is set to open in the spring with an investigation of residential care for children and young people with long-term health needs.
The inquiry, chaired by Lady Smith, is tasked with examining historical allegations of the abuse of children in care and began taking statements from witnesses in the spring of 2016.
The latest stage will hear from representatives of organisations involved in the provision of residential accommodation including the National Health Service, local authorities, voluntary providers and private providers.
The period examined by SCAI’s investigations into abuse at these establishments extends from within living memory until the end of 2014.
The case study will explore the nature and extent of all forms of physical, sexual, and emotional abuse, including the abusive use of corporal punishment and restraint.
It will also include the presentation of evidence from individuals who experienced abuse when in residential care as well as relevant experts, regulatory bodies and providers.
Seventeen establishments have been confirmed as being included in the case study, including the Royal Blind School in Edinburgh, Lennox Castle Hospital in Lennoxtown, Glasgow and the Royal Scottish National Hospital in Larbert.
The hearings will be held at the inquiry’s venue at Mint House, 20 West Register Street, Edinburgh.