Thousands brave freezing Forth for annual Loony Dook

Thousands of people took part in the annual Loony Dook tradition on New Year’s Day in South Queensferry.

The eccentric tradition dip takes place in Scottish coastal towns, with participants dressing up to raise money for charity.

The festivities take place on the shore of the Firth of Forth at South Queensferry, near Edinburgh, and attracted visitors from as far away as America.

The central belt in Scotland was hit with snow shortly before the Loony Dook began.

Visitors Steve Spencer, 50, and his sons Colin, 21, and Jack, 20, all wore tartan Viking hats for the occasion.

The family, from Cape Code, Massachusetts, are visiting the UK for a family wedding and made a “last minute” decision to join.

Colin Spencer said: “We are visiting for a week, it wasn’t planned but we are going to do it anyway.

“We live by the water so we do go in on New Year’s Day.”

His father, Steve Spencer, added: “We got the hats especially for it.

“It will be very cold, we aren’t deterred.

“It’s just last-minute fun. I’ll be going in for the shortest possible time.”

Jack Spencer added: “My brother is doing it so I’m going to do it as well.

“Our mum is nice and warm at home.

“She didn’t want to come and watch.”

Dance school friends Eva Walker and Nell Payne, both aged 10, both wore “2025” plastic sunglasses and wetsuits.

Eva, from Rosyth, Fife, said: “It’s our first time, it will be very very cold.”

Nell, from near South Queensferry, added: “I’m hoping to find a baby shark in the water.

“We’ll probably go in for about two minutes.”

Mina Essentia, 40, from South Queensferry, dressed up in a tutu with bauble earrings for the cold water dip.

Mrs Essentia said: “It was snowing earlier, it’s been a great New Year and this is about grabbing the New Year by the balls and saying ‘nothing can stop us’.

“I’ve already done 10,000 steps today.”

Other participants included a group who raised money for Maggie’s Cancer Care, and two women dressed as the Statue of Liberty.

One participant was wrapped in bubble wrap.

Many participants wore onesies, and another woman wore a bikini and a Santa hat.