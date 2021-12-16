Adam Tomkins did not breach code of conduct with tweet, committee finds

The former Tory MSP did not breach the code with a tweet about another member, Holyrood’s Standards Committee found.

Katrine Bussey
Thursday 16 December 2021 10:58
A tweet by Adam Tomkins did not breach the MSPs code of conduct, a Holyrood committee has ruled (Jane Barlow/PA)
A former Tory MSP did not breach the code of conduct in a tweet about another member of Holyrood, the Scottish Parliament’s Standards Committee has concluded.

MSPs on the Standards, Procedures and Public Appointments Committee considered the issue after a complaint was made against Adam Tomkins.

The Ethical Standards Commissioner concluded the former MSP  had breached parts of the Code of Conduct for MSPs which relate to “courtesy and respect” in a tweet posted on March 1.

However, Standards Committee Convener Martin Whitfield said it did not agree with those findings – adding that this was a unanimous decision.

Standards Committee convener Martine Whitfield said they were unanimous in the view that the tweet had not breached the code. (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

Mr Whitfield noted that the code of conduct “specifically excludes” comments where members are expressing political views in their capacity as a member of a political party or organisation.

The convener added that the committee had “concluded that a link between the tweet in question and the member’s Parliamentary duties was not sufficiently established”.

The decision comes six months after Mr Tomkins, who had been an MSP for the Glasgow region, left the Scottish Parliament.

