I can’t control defections to Reform, says Findlay after councillor’s switch

Scottish Conservative leader Russell Findlay has said he “can’t control” people leaving his party to join Reform UK.

Mr Findlay was quizzed by journalists after Thomas Kerr, the leader of the Tories at Glasgow City Council, defected to Nigel Farage’s party.

He is the highest-profile member of the Scottish Tories to join Reform, following defections by councillors in Ayrshire and Aberdeenshire last year.

Mr Farage lauded Mr Kerr’s defection, writing on social media: “I am delighted to welcome the Conservative group leader on Glasgow City Council to Reform UK.

“We look forward to the Scottish parliamentary elections with increasing anticipation.”

Mr Findlay described Mr Kerr’s departure as “very disappointing” though did not say whether he had tried to convince him to stay, adding that conversations with colleagues should remain private.

He told reporters after First Minister’s Questions at Holyrood on Thursday that he understands “people feel disillusioned and disconnected”.

Asked if the Scottish Conservatives could see more defections, Mr Findlay said: “I can only control what’s in my gift to do.

“I can’t anticipate what other people may or may not decide to do.”

Asked if he is now concerned one of the Tories’ 31 MSPs could join Reform, he added: “Again… I can’t speculate or control what happens next.

“I can’t control what people may or may not decide to do. But this is a hypothetical.

“My job is to set out why we are confident in the message that we have and the job we’ve got to do in bringing forward the Scottish Conservative prospectus to remove this rotten SNP Government.”

Mr Kerr made headlines in 2017 when he was elected to Glasgow’s Shettleston ward aged just 20.

Reform UK represents the change our communities desperately need, and I’m excited to continue my work for Shettleston with this dynamic new party Reform UK councillor Thomas Kerr

He later unsuccessfully tried to become an MSP and an MP, including standing as the Tory candidate in last year’s Rutherglen and Hamilton West Westminster by-election, in which he lost his deposit.

Announcing his defection on Thursday, Mr Kerr said: “Joining Reform UK is a significant turning point for me.

“My own experiences with addiction, losing my father and watching my mother recover, have shaped my desire to make real, lasting change.

“I am committed to ensuring that every person in Scotland who is struggling with addiction has access to the support and recovery services they need to rebuild their lives.

“Reform UK represents the change our communities desperately need, and I’m excited to continue my work for Shettleston with this dynamic new party.”

Reform said the defection is not just a win for the party, but “a significant moment in Scotland’s political landscape”.

The party said in a statement: “His decision to join Reform UK is a clear signal of his commitment to true change and practical solutions for Scotland, particularly in the crucial areas of addiction recovery and support for families affected by substance use.

“It is a privilege to welcome Thomas to Reform UK.

Reform said the move represents an “exciting chapter for Reform as we continue to build momentum across Scotland”.

It added: “Kerr’s joining our party is a sign of the growing demand for real, practical change, change that delivers real solutions for the people of Scotland.”

Scottish Labour deputy leader Dame Jackie Baillie said: “Even by his own admission, Russell Findlay has lost control of his party.

“After 14 years of incompetence and sleaze in government it’s no wonder the Tories are fleeing their sinking ship – but Reform doesn’t have anything to offer the people of Scotland.

“It’s clear only Scottish Labour can put an end to SNP failure and deliver the new direction Scotland so badly needs.”

It comes after a poll on Wednesday put the Tories and Reform neck and neck at Holyrood.

The Survation poll for the Holyrood Sources podcast and True North Advisors put both parties in joint third place on 15 seats each.

The survey put the SNP on 53 seats, ahead of second-placed Labour on 24, while the Liberal Democrats were on 12 and the Greens 10.

Reform will face its first major test in Scotland at the next Holyrood election in 2026.