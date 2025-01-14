‘Positive feedback’ from first users of safer drugs consumption room – minister

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK’s first safer drug consumption room has had good uptake and “positive feedback” from users since opening in Glasgow, a minister has said.

Scottish Health Secretary Neil Gray said the success of the Thistle Centre would be measured if there are fewer drug deaths and “harm reduction” nearby.

The facility, which officially opened on Monday, is a space where drug users can take illegal substances such as heroin and cocaine under medical supervision in a hygienic environment.

It is designed to tackle Scotland’s drug deaths rate, which is the worst in Europe.

Mr Gray answered questions from MSPs at Holyrood on Tuesday, accepting that the Thistle Centre is a “tool in the box” for reducing drug deaths, rather than a “silver bullet”.

He said: “I understand that uptake was good, taking into account the presence of some media near the entrance and that this was the very first day of a unique service.

“There was however very positive feedback from the first service users.

“So, I would like to thank all involved in getting the service up and running.”

He told Tory MSP Douglas Ross that policing of those who may be bringing drugs to the facility is an “operational matter” for Police Scotland.

Scotland’s top prosecutor, Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain KC, has stated that prosecuting users of such a facility for possession of drugs would not be in the public interest.

This is about reducing harm Neil Gray

Asked how the government would measure success in the three-year pilot scheme, Mr Gray said: “This is about reducing harm and reducing deaths within Glasgow.

“It’s also about allowing people who we’ve otherwise been unable to reach… coming in and accessing services within the facility itself.”

Drug death data will demonstrate if there is a “pattern emerging” as a result of the facility, he said.

However, Tory MSP Stephen Kerr later suggested the Health Secretary’s answer was “vague”.

Labour’s Paul Sweeney said the nearest rehabilitation facility is five miles away from the Thistle Centre, which is on Hunter Street in the city’s east end.

Mr Gray said the Thistle Centre would offer help with a “stigma-free” approach.