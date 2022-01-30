Two more Covid deaths registered in Scotland

Scotland recorded another 6,185 people who tested positive for coronavirus.

Tom Eden
Sunday 30 January 2022 14:43
A further two people have died after testing positive for Covid-19, according to the latest figures (Andrew Milligan/PA)
(PA Wire)

Scotland has recorded two new deaths linked to coronavirus and 6,185 new cases in the past 24 hours, according to the latest figures.

It takes the death toll of people who tested positive for the virus in the previous 28 days to 10,311, although weekend figures tend to be lower as registration centres are usually closed.

The number of new cases is 494 lower than the figure recorded on Saturday and 144 fewer than last Sunday.

However, Sunday’s statistics, published by Public Health Scotland, include two days of statistics from the NHS Borders health board as it failed to submit data on Saturday.

There were 1,291 people in hospital on Saturday evening with recently confirmed Covid-19, down by 74 since Friday, with 32 in intensive care – a decrease of three.

From Monday, Scotland’s coronavirus guidance is eased further, with employers asked to consider hybrid working, with staff spending some more time in the office having been previously advised to work from home where possible.

