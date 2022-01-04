Scottish Government announces extra cash to help chronic pain sufferers

The Scottish Government is giving extra cash to projects that help those living with chronic pain.

Public health minister Maree Todd confirmed that 13 projects are to share £240,000.

It comes after figures published last month showed a drop of 9% in the number of people seen at specialist chronic pain clinics.

These saw 1,900 people over the period July to September 2021, data from Public Health Scotland showed, down from 2,087 in the previous three months.

The report noted: “The number of patients seen remains less than the quarterly average of 3,000 patients seen during 2019, prior to the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

The additional cash will go towards a range of services including the bladder and pelvic pain management programme, support for chronic hip, knee and back pain, and support to help people remain physically active.

Ms Todd said: “Living with chronic pain can be incredibly difficult and we are determined to improve services for all those affected.

“Health boards have continued to make progress in restarting chronic pain services during extremely challenging circumstances over the last 18 months but the unprecedented impact of the Covid pandemic means that many people are waiting for treatment.

“The additional resourcing provided through the chronic pain winter support fund will enhance the capacity of pain management care to will help maintain the health and wellbeing of those affected by chronic pain in the months ahead.”