Range of asymptomatic testing options ‘confusing’, report says

The range of options for asymptomatic coronavirus testing may be confusing users and discouraging uptake, a study says.

There were also concerns about people failing to record negative test results and using lateral flow tests while they had symptoms.

A Scottish Government study looked at asymptomatic testing between November 2020 and June 2021 – examining workplace testing, school testing and the “universal offer” of home testing kits

It concluded asymptomatic testing had performed well over the eight-month period, identifying 7,271 cases which went on to be confirmed by PCR tests.

Asymptomatic testing has identified more than 7,000 cases (Kirsty O’Connor/PA) (PA Archive)

However, they said a lack of information about the benefits of regular testing were presenting a barrier to uptake.

The study said that as well as the discomfort of the test itself and concerns about its accuracy, some people were not reporting their test results.

It cited YouGov polling for the Scottish Government which found about 40% of people said they did record their test results.

It said: “Evidence across the majority of pathways has found that the range of available testing options is confusing to people.

“The opening up of the universal offer has blurred the boundaries between pathways – people may use tests from the universal offer but record them as workplace results, or may use workplace testing but record as Other on the online portal.”

It continued: “This blurring may put people off testing by making the process seem opaque and confusing, with expectations not being met.”

Some are using lateral flow tests when they should be using PCR testing (Liam McBurney/PA) (PA Archive)

The report said it was now clear some users were taking lateral flow tests when symptomatic, though the extent of this was unknown.

Polling evidence showed 37% of the population had taken up the universal offer of lateral flow testing but just 22% of this subsample were doing the recommended two tests a week.

The report said: “This equates to just under one in 10 of the Scottish population (8%) using the universal offer as intended (that is twice a week).

“This increases to 14% if those who test around once a week are also included.”

It said “simplifying the testing landscape” may increase uptake.