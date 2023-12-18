Scottish Government should increase child payment to £30, say campaigners

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Scottish Government has been urged to increase the Scottish Child Payment in Tuesday’s budget announcement.

In a briefing sent to MSPs ahead of the budget, the Child Poverty Action Group (CPAG) has said the £25 per week payment should rise to £30.

The benefit is paid to those already in receipt of some benefits and is paid per child.

During his run for the SNP leadership earlier this year, First Minister Humza Yousaf said he would like to use his first budget in charge to increase the payment.

Increasing the Scottish Child Payment to £30 is a cost-effective investment that would provide much-needed financial support to the lower income families who get little if any benefit from the proposed council tax freeze John Dickie, CPAG

With that first budget less than 24 hours away, CPAG urged the First Minister to increase the payment.

“Struggling families desperately need a budget that will provide immediate support, as well as help meet statutory child poverty targets,” said John Dickie, the director of CPAG, said.

“Increasing the Scottish Child Payment to £30 is a cost-effective investment that would provide much-needed financial support to the lower income families who get little if any benefit from the proposed council tax freeze.

“It would make a substantive impact and demonstrate the First Minister is genuine in his desire to shift the dial on child poverty.”

Mr Dickie did, however, acknowledge the difficult financial position facing the Scottish Government, which is expected to have to deal with a £1 billion black hole in its budget.

“Difficult budget choices will be needed,” he said.

“But the right choice is to prioritise tax and spending decisions that will help end the poverty that still blights the lives of tens of thousands of children across Scotland.

“We are a wealthy country and we need all our political leaders to work together to harness that wealth to end the scandal of child poverty in a rich country, once and for all.”

The calls come as the Scottish Government announced it would take steps to alleviate debts accrued on school meals.

In a Government initiated question (GIQ) – a method for the Scottish Government to make an announcement without having to make a statement to Parliament – Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth said there would be a “one-off fund” created to help families struggling with school meal debt.

“School meal debt is ultimately a matter for local authorities in the first instance, and the Scottish Government expects them to use the powers available to them to support families struggling with school meal debt,” she said.

“However, we recognise that we are currently in the midst of a cost-of-living crisis which is hurting families across the country. In that spirit, the Scottish Government intends to bring forward a one-off, emergency fund to support councils to help remove the impact of school meal debt on families.

“It is our expectation that local authorities will implement Cosla’s guidance on school meal debt going forward.

“Further details on the one-off fund will be brought forward in due course.”

It is not clear if the fund will be announced when the draft budget is published on Tuesday.

In a post on X – formerly Twitter – on Monday, the First Minister said: “Access to healthy and nutritious meals is vital to support children’s learning.

“Families should not be punished for struggling during a cost of living crisis caused by Westminster and Brexit.

“That’s why @ScotGov will provide funding to councils to help remove school meal debt.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Tackling poverty and inequality is a key mission for the Scottish Government and we are committed to meeting our statutory child poverty targets through our Tackling Child Poverty Delivery Plan, ‘Best Start, Bright Futures’.

“We are providing funding to deliver the services that people rely on most, along with a 10-year programme of public service reform.

“Modelling estimates that 90,000 fewer children will live in relative and absolute poverty this year as a result of this Government’s policies, with poverty levels nine percentage points lower that they would have otherwise been.

“This includes lifting an estimated 50,000 children out of relative poverty through our ‘game-changing’ Scottish Child Payment, which is unique to Scotland.

“We will continue to do everything within the scope of our powers and budget to support families on a low income.

“However, it is only with the full economic and fiscal powers of an independent nation that Ministers can use all levers other governments have to tackle inequalities.”